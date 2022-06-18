 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gamma Chapter attends convention in Springfield

Delta Kappa Gamma convention group

Pictured, at the recent Delta Kappa Gamma Society International ISO Convention, from left: Chapter Co Vice President Christina Edmonds-Behrend, Treasurer Judi Heckel, President Jennifer Stringfellow, Co-Vice President Barbara Bergdolt, and Judi Vaughn, Educational Excellence chair. 

 Submitted photo

SPRINGFIELD — Representatives of Gamma Chapter recently attended the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International ISO Convention at the Crowne Plaza Convention Center in Springfield.

Members Christina Edmonds-Behrend and Jennifer Stringfellow offered a session titled “Pre-teachers in a Pandemic: What are the Effects?”

Family celebrates five generations

Gamma Chapter includes key women educators from Coles, Douglas, Edgar and Clark counties.

