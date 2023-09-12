EFFINGHAM — The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library Genealogy Room will offer two instructional presentations on how to use their genealogy resources, one at Thursday, Sept. 14, and another on Thursday, Sept. 28, both at 11:30 a.m.

The Genealogy Room features birth and death records, obituaries, city journals, high school yearbooks, gravesite photographs, census and divorce records, land records, family histories, and much more.

This is a free program but space is limited and registration is required.

To register or to learn more about this free library program and other library programs, go to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.