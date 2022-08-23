Girl Scouts hosting registration events in Mattoon and Charleston

MATTOON — The Girl Scouts are offering upcoming registration events for Coles and Cumberland county.

Girls in grades K-5th may come with a parent or guardian anytime between 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the former Deb's store location in the Cross County Mall; or 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Peterson Park, Mattoon; and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the County Market Mezzanine, 551 W. Lincoln Ave., Charleston, to register for the Girl Scouts; explore a taste of what Girl Scouts has to offer with STEM activities, art, and outdoor fun.

The annual registration fee is $25. Financial assistance is available. Adult volunteers and leaders are also needed.

Anyone from Mattoon or the Cumberland county area may reach out to April at 413-459-0521 with any questions. For anyone from the Charleston area, questions may be directed to Jenni at 217-725-5218.