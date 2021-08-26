Girl Scouts hosting registration events in Mattoon and Charleston

MATTOON — The Girl Scouts are offering a registering events for Coles and Cumberland county.

Girls in grades K-5th may come with a parent or guardian from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, in the Cross County Mall; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Peterson Park, Mattoon; and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the County Market, 551 W. Lincoln Ave., Charleston, to register for the Girl Scouts and learn more about the organization by participating in a "Robot Building Party."

The annual registration fee is $25. Financial assistance is available. Adult volunteers and lLeaders are also needed.

Anyone from Mattoon or the Cumberland County area may reach out to April at sum521gs@gmail.com with any questions. For anyone from the Charleston area, questions may be directed to Jenni at 217-725-0218.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.