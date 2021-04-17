Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois holds 12th Annual Meeting, honors volunteers

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) held its 12th Annual Meeting via Zoom on Thursday, March 25.
CEO Loretta Graham and the board of directors delivered the State of the Council and new board members were confirmed by council delegates. A highlight of the evening was the acknowledgment of volunteers who were recognized with Girl Scouts Adult Awards.
“Our volunteers are the driving force behind us providing the best possible Girl Scout Leadership Experience for our girls. It is truly an honor to recognize these wonderful volunteers for their extraordinary dedication to Girl Scouting in southern Illinois,” Graham said. “During a year of such uncertainty, they refused to waiver in their commitment to our girls – and for that, I am extremely grateful,” she added.
Adult Award Recipients
Appreciation Pin
The Appreciation Pin recognizes a volunteer’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, impacting at least one Service Unit and surpassing mission-delivery goals for their area.
- Melissa Griffith Olmstead from Jewett, Service Unit 544
Volunteer of Excellence Award
The Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes volunteers who demonstrate outstanding partnership to girls while leading the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission-delivery to every member.
- Tammy Hess from Paris, Service Unit 531
- Janice Monroe from Neoga, Service Unit 521
- Taylor Veach from Altamont, Service Unit 511
- Erin Vicory from Charleston, Service Unit 522
President’s Award
The President’s Award recognizes exemplary support from a Service Unit team in delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, surpassing team goals and making a significant impact toward the council’s goals.
- Service Unit 521 – Western Coles/Cumberland counties; Serving the areas of Humboldt, Mattoon, Neoga, Paradise, Trilla, Jewett, Greenup and Toledo
- Service Unit 522 – Eastern Coles County; Serving the areas of Ashmore, Charleston, Hutton, Kansas, Lerna and Oakland
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome.