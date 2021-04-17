Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois holds 12th Annual Meeting, honors volunteers

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) held its 12th Annual Meeting via Zoom on Thursday, March 25.

CEO Loretta Graham and the board of directors delivered the State of the Council and new board members were confirmed by council delegates. A highlight of the evening was the acknowledgment of volunteers who were recognized with Girl Scouts Adult Awards.

“Our volunteers are the driving force behind us providing the best possible Girl Scout Leadership Experience for our girls. It is truly an honor to recognize these wonderful volunteers for their extraordinary dedication to Girl Scouting in southern Illinois,” Graham said. “During a year of such uncertainty, they refused to waiver in their commitment to our girls – and for that, I am extremely grateful,” she added.

Adult Award Recipients

Appreciation Pin

The Appreciation Pin recognizes a volunteer’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, impacting at least one Service Unit and surpassing mission-delivery goals for their area.

Melissa Griffith Olmstead from Jewett, Service Unit 544

Volunteer of Excellence Award