Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recognizes All-Star Entrepreneurs

MATTOON — Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois has announced the following local scouts are All-Star Entrepreneurs from the fall Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program for 2022.

• Jessica Wernsing from the Western Coles/Cumberland County Service Unit sold $1,133 in product.

• Jacquelynn Wernsing from the Western Coles/Cumberland County Service Unit sold $1,004 in product.

• Kaleigh Jo Wilson from the Eastern Coles County Service Unit sold $1,050 in product.

Overall, Girl Scouts in the area sold over $500,000 in treats and magazines.

“The girls knocked it out of the park during the Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program this fall,” said Katie Grayling, director of product programs. “They let their entrepreneurial skills shine, and we can’t wait to hear how they use these funds for their Girl Scout adventures.”

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,150 girls and engages nearly 3,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois.

