Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recognizes All-Star Entrepreneurs

MATTOON — Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois has announced the following local scouts are All-Star Entrepreneurs from the fall Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program for 2022.
• Jessica Wernsing from the Western Coles/Cumberland County Service Unit sold $1,133 in product.
• Jacquelynn Wernsing from the Western Coles/Cumberland County Service Unit sold $1,004 in product.
• Kaleigh Jo Wilson from the Eastern Coles County Service Unit sold $1,050 in product.
Overall, Girl Scouts in the area sold over $500,000 in treats and magazines.
“The girls knocked it out of the park during the Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program this fall,” said Katie Grayling, director of product programs. “They let their entrepreneurial skills shine, and we can’t wait to hear how they use these funds for their Girl Scout adventures.”
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,150 girls and engages nearly 3,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois.
LOOK BACK: Check out these Mattoon locations through the years
Burgess Memorial Auditorium
1953: Emily Burgess Osborne Memorial Auditorium was formally presented to the city of Mattoon in dedication ceremonies.
file photo
Central Illinois singles
1986: A Johnny Cash tune sets the beat at the Central Illinois Singles dance.
file photo
First Methodist
1949: First Methodist Church recently completed a $142,000 remodeling program. the chancel was completely rebuilt as was the remainder of the building's exterior. Exterior walls are of bedford stone erected in 1902.
File photo
Grant Hotel
1973: The United Methodist Church plans to convert the Grant Hotel into a retirement home.
file photo
Korean War Memorial
1986: The memorials was dedicated in Peterson Park by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul McVey Post 1592 and the ladies auxiliary.
file photo
Memorial Hospital
1977: Plans for the old Mattoon Memorial Hospital will be Still Waters Health Retreat
file photo
Post Office
1981: It's a been a year since the post office moved and the government will soon will accept a $56,500 bid from an Effingham developer and printing company owner.
file hpoto
Roundhouse
1985: An aerial view of the old railroad roundhouse.
file photo
Trains and More
1994: Jim Ruef and son Chris work on the window display at their business, Trains and More.
file photo
Women's Spring Bar Hop
1990: Linda Dowling, event coordinator, center with hat, is surrounded by about 30 women who gathered outside Geno's Club to begin the 1990 version of the Women's Spring Bar Hop. They plan to visit 16 bars.
file photo
