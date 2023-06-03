MATTOON — Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois has announced the following local scouts are All-Star Cookie Entrepreneurs for their respective areas:
• Olivia Passig from the Eastern Coles County Service Unit sold 766 packages
• Carsyn Helmink from the Western Coles/Cumberland County Service Unit sold 856 packages
"To say we're impressed with the tenacity shown by our girls during the Girl Scout Cookie Program this year would be an understatement. I can't thank them, their families, and our amazing volunteers enough for all their hard work," said Katie Grayling, director of product programs.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,150 girls and engages nearly 3,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois.
