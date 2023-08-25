MATTOON — Coles and Cumberland county girls in grades K-12 are invited to attend Girl Scouts registration events.
The events will be from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 26, at Douglas-Hart Nature Center or from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Peterson Park.
Parents are welcome to join as well, along with potential leaders or volunteers.
The Douglas-Hart event will include a scavenger hunt and nature runs. The Peterson Park event will feature outdoor activities.
All girls registering will get a free patch. Cost is $25 for annual membership and financial assistance is available.
For more information, contact April at 413-459-0521
