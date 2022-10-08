Glassman optimistic about EIU’s future enrollment, campus upgrades

CHARLESTON — While Eastern Illinois University’s enrollment took positive steps this school year, President David Glassman predicts a decline nationwide is in the near future.

Glassman recently told the Charleston Rotary Club that the fall semester on-campus enrollment is just under 5,000 students, which is a 2.9% increase over fall 2021. With online and dual-credit enrollment, enrollment this fall is more than 8,800 students.

He also noted that East-Central Illinois high school graduates are among the reasons for the enrollment increase.

“We were told that local students, those from a 50-mile range from Charleston, were not coming to EIU,” Glassman said at the Rotary meeting. “We made that a goal. The number has increased each year. This year enrollment is up 26% for students from within 50 miles of Charleston.

“I am glad that students who live in the area are coming to EIU,” he added.

Glassman said the average GPA of incoming freshman has increased each of the past five years. The GPA for this year’s freshman class, according to Glassman, is 3.44.

But Glassman cautioned that enrollment issues for Illinois colleges and universities, will be challenged again in the next few years.

“In 2025 there will be a major dip in the number of kids who were born between, say, 2008 and 2011,” he noted. The country experienced a major recession during that period and many young couples delayed having children.

Seventeen years later, starting in 2025, Glassman said, "a dip hits the number of high school seniors.”

Thus, he said, the university’s recruitment of online, dual credit and international students will help keep EIU stable until the number of high school graduates again increases.

The number of international students on campus this fall almost doubled from last year. EIU has 766 international students from 50 countries this semester. Glassman said a large number of students from India have enrolled this fall.

During COVID, Glassman said, community college enrollment declined, resulting in a drop in community college transfers. However, he added, transfers from other colleges and universities are up 14%.

EIU also was recently rated by one publication as the fourth-best value of any university in the country, he said.

“That refers to the quality of the education at the lowest cost,” he said.

“We are growing, we are stable and we are attending to deferred maintenance,” Glassman said.

Repairs to the exterior of McAfee Gym were completed this summer and the Fourth Street parking lot east of the Lantz Building was resurfaced in recent weeks.

The life science building is undergoing a $7 million-plus remodeling, the north steps to Booth Library are being repaired and the facility just north of the power plant on 18th Street will get a $1 million upgrade.

In addition, Glassman said, work continues on planning for a $118 million science and chemistry building. Glassman said construction could begin on that major campus improvement in fall 2023.

But Glassman likely will not still be in the president’s office. He is scheduled to retire next summer. He said a search firm will be leading the effort to hire his successor. Glassman encouraged Rotary members and everyone in the community to participate in the search process.

Glassman has served as EIU’s 12th president since June 2015.

