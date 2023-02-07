CHARLESTON — David Glassman will step down from his role as Eastern Illinois University president in June, but his pay will continue to be more than that of the professors he will work alongside.

Glassman, who will continue working for the university as a tenured professor in the Department of Sociology, Anthropology & Criminology, will earn $160,000 — more than $17,000 per month — during the term of the nine-month contract. By comparison, Illinois Board of Higher Education salary data from 2021 shows Glassman will make $7,000 more than the the highest paid professor at Eastern. With that salary, he will earn 2.5 times what the only currently listed anthropology faculty member of his future department, an associate professor, made in 2021 and nearly $40,000 more than the chair of the department. His new salary will be half of his current salary, $325,412, and the $32,289 in additional compensation.

The contract was recently approved by Eastern's Board of Trustees to avoid a conflict of interest between Glassman and the person selected to succeed him as president. The board announced last week that Jay Gatrell, the university's current vice president of academic affairs, had been selected to be its 13th president.

Board chair Joyce Madigan said the contract with Glassman was intended, among other things, to help the transition into the next presidency.

"The president is the CEO of campus, so this is a way of providing assistance for the new person to know what needs to be done on a day to day basis," Madigan said.

That pay discrepancy doesn't sit well with the head of the EIU-University Professionals of Illinois union who said she was "shocked, insulted, and disgusted” by Glassman’s contract as negotiations for a new contract for professors and academic support professionals have stalled.

"He will be the highest paid faculty member at our university and I would like to know why he deserves that especially with the juxtaposition of us negotiating and the negotiations not going very well,” union president Jennifer Stringfellow said.

Negotiations have been ongoing since March 2022. In November, the union requested the involvement of a federal mediator to assist in negotiations deemed unproductive from the union’s standpoint. Glassman said his contract and union matters are unrelated. "None of this ... with my going back into faculty or salary or anything else is related to anything dealing with negotiations. They’re just two separate things that just happen to be coinciding at the same time, but they're totally and completely unrelated,” Glassman said. Stringfellow said related or not, the Glassman’s contract came at a tumultuous time. "I was just shocked that they had the gall to do that at this time,” Stringfellow said. "It just is such an insult to the people who have worked here for years." She added she worries about the impact the contrast of Glassman's contract versus other professors' contracts will have on members of her union and others on campus. Under the terms of his agreement, Glassman will be assigned a total of 12 credit units in the fall, which is standard for professors at Eastern. However, the makeup of his credit units will be different from other professors.

He will be assigned three units to support scholarship and creativity (research), three non-instructional units to assist with course preparation and three instructional units. He will also be assigned three non-instructional units for remaining duties for his tenure as president during the leadership transition.

The following term, his duties will be determined by his department chair in line with the EIU-University Professionals of Illinois agreement. It is unknown what his salary will be at that time.

Though he will only have three instructional credit units, Glassman said he is most looking forward to being back in the classroom.

"The primary focus of staying at the university is to be back with the students and to be back in the classroom. That's how I started my career and after 43 years of being in higher education, it only seems fitting that that's how I'll end my career, back in the classroom,” Glassman said. "It gives me great joy to be with the students and I love my discipline of anthropology and sharing that with with students.”

Going forward, Glassman will have the option to be a card-carrying member of UPI, though he will not have to. Either way, he will benefit from the union’s negotiations as part of their bargaining unit.

"That will be an interesting conversation, to have him sign a union card to see if he wants to be an actual dues paying member of the union,” Stringfellow said.

Paired with his new contract, Glassman also received an emeritus title from a unanimous Board of Trustees vote, something he believes solidifies his belonging at Eastern.

“Of all the universities I've been affiliated with, this is the institution I want to be associated with,” Glassman said. "It’s the institution I want people to think of me in connection to and so to be emeritus of EIU is very, very special to me.”

Glassman said being awarded the emeritus title shows him that the institution appreciates the work he did as president.

"This is my home. This is where my heart is,” Glassman said. “The emeritus will go on, forever, you know, it's always this, this is, this is where I belong.”

Glassman has served as EIU's 12th president since June 2015. He announced his retirement in October 2021.

Stringfellow said she knows the draw Eastern has all too well and understands why Glassman would want to stay at the university.

"I can understand why he wants to teach at this university. It's a great place, it has been a great place and I wish that it would continue to be a great place,” Stringfellow said. "Part of the way that that could be demonstrated is through negotiating a fair and equitable contract for all of the faculty members on this university campus.”

Overall, she said she hopes the contract inspires the board to vote in favor of a contract that the union believes is fair.

“If he believes that what he got from the Board of Trustees, and I would say this to the Board of Trustees as well, ‘if you believe that that is an equitable contract, then I would hope that you would understand that the rest of us deserve an equitable contract as well,’” Stringfellow said.

