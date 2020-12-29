Golden Apple now accepting applicants for program to address teacher shortage

The one-year residency and licensure program serves the dual purpose of providing immediate, additional teaching assistance to understaffed districts while better preparing the cohort of new teachers with highly qualified oversight. Once the 2021 class is selected and inducted, participants will begin pursuing their teacher license in the summer of 2021 with the goal to begin teaching in their own classrooms at the start of the 2022/2023 academic year.

“EIU is pleased to continue our partnership with the Golden Apple Foundation for the second year of the Accelerators program,” said David Glassman, Eastern Illinois University president. “Funding for such programs is essential. Too often, talented, motivated individuals cannot make a career shift into teaching because the loss of income during preparation, along with the inevitable realities of tuition, fees, and other expenses, makes the shift virtually impossible. The funding provided by Golden Apple for our first cohort was crucial to EIU being able to recruit and enroll a sufficient number of candidates to make the program viable for the university.”