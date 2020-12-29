Golden Apple now accepting applicants for program to address teacher shortage

Golden Apple, an Illinois nonprofit committed to preparing, supporting, and mentoring aspiring teachers, is now accepting applicants for its Accelerator’s class of 2021.
The one-year teacher residency and licensure program, expedites the preparation of highly-qualified teachers in areas throughout the state that are most in need — notably southern, central, and western Illinois.
Golden Apple launched the program last December to address Illinois’ teacher shortage crisis and fill critical positions throughout our state. The group cited the work is more critical now as the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the growing teacher shortage across Illinois.
Accelerators targets and recruits career changers with bachelor’s degrees and college seniors not enrolled in teacher preparation programs. Participants receive: a $25,000 to $30,000 stipend for coursework or living expenses as they pursue a teaching license; courses at a partner university; and participate in a one-year residency and training program in a targeted partner school district. Golden Apple is striving to expand its ‘Accelerators’ program in 2021 by setting a goal to accept 150-200 participants, adding additional licensure pathways including elementary and early childhood Education, and partnering with additional higher education partners and school districts across Illinois.
In its inaugural year, 30 Accelerators were selected from nearly 300 applications and began their training, virtually, in June of 2020. They will earn their teaching licenses by the summer of 2021. Participants were placed in 22 school districts throughout southern, central and western Illinois and will teach in that partner school district for at least four years. Over 50% of the class already had classroom experience, and all are pursuing teaching licenses in several high-need subject areas: special education, science, physical education, business, English language arts and English as a second language (ESL).
The one-year residency and licensure program serves the dual purpose of providing immediate, additional teaching assistance to understaffed districts while better preparing the cohort of new teachers with highly qualified oversight. Once the 2021 class is selected and inducted, participants will begin pursuing their teacher license in the summer of 2021 with the goal to begin teaching in their own classrooms at the start of the 2022/2023 academic year.
“EIU is pleased to continue our partnership with the Golden Apple Foundation for the second year of the Accelerators program,” said David Glassman, Eastern Illinois University president. “Funding for such programs is essential. Too often, talented, motivated individuals cannot make a career shift into teaching because the loss of income during preparation, along with the inevitable realities of tuition, fees, and other expenses, makes the shift virtually impossible. The funding provided by Golden Apple for our first cohort was crucial to EIU being able to recruit and enroll a sufficient number of candidates to make the program viable for the university.”
Golden Apple is continuing partnerships with Blackburn College and Eastern Illinois University. The organization is also continuing to have meetings with prospective new higher education and school district partners across the state. Here’s how the partnership will work: Partner districts will provide a valuable residency placement to an Accelerator, place a mentor teacher from the district with the Accelerator, allow for appropriate release time to complete university coursework, and partner to hire the Accelerator and enhance the development of the Accelerator in the two years following the residency.
Golden Apple is also addressing the teacher shortage through its established Scholars program, which recruits high school seniors and first-and second-year college students in Illinois to thrive in challenging school environments where teachers are needed the most.
Visit www.goldenapple.org/accelerators for more information, or to apply to the 2021 Accelerators cohort.