Granite U.S. flag completes Lake Land College veterans memorial

MATTOON — The veterans memorial at Lake Land College has been completed with the installation of an accompanying U.S. flag that is designed to never get worn or fade.

A flag comprised of three different colors of granite representing red, white and blue was installed this week near the veterans memorial, dedicated in 2019, at Podestá Park on campus. Both monuments were made possible by Lake Land Foundation fundraising campaigns during the course of more than three years.

"It's been worth the wait. It really is beautiful," said Lake Land President Josh Bullock after seeing the stone flag for the first time Monday afternoon.

Bullock was joined by college Board of Trustees Chairman Mike Sullivan, a veteran and a Lake Land alumnus who led efforts to create the memorial. Sullivan said the project's organizers took the suggestion of veterans that the memorial be personal, which the memorial ultimately did through six wall sections bearing images depicting courage, sacrifice, respect, service, duty and honor.

Sullivan said organizers also took the suggestion of community members that the memorial include a flag but they decided to do something different than installing a standard flagpole. Instead, he said brainstorming led to Adams Memorials sale manager Linda House's idea for a multi-colored stone flag.

An Adams Memorials crew spent Monday morning installing the stone flag, which House said is made out of different hues of granite from Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. House said stone workers affixed the separate sections of granite together to form the flag, which is mounted on a dark granite base inscribed with the Pledge of Allegiance.

"That is the stone. It is not that they had to paint these," House said of the sections. "It truly is a piece of art."

Sullivan said the stone flag includes a time capsule that will likely be sealed in perpetuity unless the need ever arises to move this monument. He said electrical infrastructure is already in place install lighting for this U.S. flag.

The stone flag is located between the veterans memorial and the bald eagles sculpture dedicated in memory of the park's namesakes, longtime Lake Land supporters Dr. William and Margaret Doelling Podesta. All of these monuments are in a wooded area next to a campus pond and along a paved path with a food bridge leading to the West Building.

Lake Land alumni Thom and Liza Schafer happened to bring their 6-year-old grandson, Sam, to campus on Monday for a picnic at Podestá Park right after the new granite U.S. flag was installed there. Thom Schafer, who retired from Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative, said he received excellent instruction at Lake Land and wanted to pay a return visit to campus, where he was pleasantly surprised to see the stone flag.

"Anytime you can do something like this it is wonderful. It's really unique. I like that design," Schafer said.

