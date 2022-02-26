Green Wave scholastic bowl team wins Apollo Conference championship

MATTOON — The Mattoon Green Wave scholastic bowl team won the Apollo Conference championship with a 5-1 record in the conference tournament at Mattoon High School.

The Green Wave finished the round-robin tournament in a first-place tie with Lincoln at 5-1, but Mattoon held the tiebreaker by virtue of the head-to-head result, a 320-240 victory over Lincoln. Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston tied for third with identical 4-2 records.

Mattoon was led in scoring by senior Ephraim Annis, who averaged 63 points per game, and senior captain Josiah Donaldson, who scored 25 points per game. Annis and Donaldson both earned All-Conference honors. Juniors Gabe Freeman, Cal Elliott, Kendall Holtzhouser and Trinity Crowe also contributed.

Full standings and statistics for the tournament can be found at bit.ly/2022apollostats.

Mattoon previously won the Apollo Conference title in 2017. The Green Wave's overall record is 11-8 as they went into the Class 3A Masonic Academic Bowl Sectional at Mattoon High School.

