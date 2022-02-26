 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Green Wave scholastic bowl team wins Apollo Conference championship

  • 0

MATTOON — The Mattoon Green Wave scholastic bowl team won the Apollo Conference championship with a 5-1 record in the conference tournament at Mattoon High School.

The Green Wave finished the round-robin tournament in a first-place tie with Lincoln at 5-1, but Mattoon held the tiebreaker by virtue of the head-to-head result, a 320-240 victory over Lincoln. Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston tied for third with identical 4-2 records.

MHS Scholastic Bowl

Pictured, The Mattoon Green Wave scholastic bowl team, left to right, Kendall Holtzhouser, Cal Elliott, Ephraim Annis, Josiah Donaldson, Michael Hrezo, Gabe Freeman, and Coach Brendan Aydt. Not pictured: Trinity Crowe.

Mattoon was led in scoring by senior Ephraim Annis, who averaged 63 points per game, and senior captain Josiah Donaldson, who scored 25 points per game. Annis and Donaldson both earned All-Conference honors. Juniors Gabe Freeman, Cal Elliott, Kendall Holtzhouser and Trinity Crowe also contributed.

Full standings and statistics for the tournament can be found at bit.ly/2022apollostats.

Mattoon previously won the Apollo Conference title in 2017. The Green Wave's overall record is 11-8 as they went into the Class 3A Masonic Academic Bowl Sectional at Mattoon High School.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Anniversary: Drake — 65th

Anniversary: Drake — 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Gerald and Ina Rae Drake of Mt. Vernon, formerly of Charleston, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on February 12.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia attacks Ukraine: Fighting on the streets of Kyiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News