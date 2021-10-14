Greenup library gets $25,000 grant for restroom, IT upgrades

GREENUP — The Greenup Township Public Library has received a $25,000 grant to help meet sanitization and information technology needs there.

Library Director Debra Sherrick reported that the Illinois State Library, a department of the Illinois Secretary of State's Office, awarded this "On the Road to Recovery: Transforming Library Spaces" grant using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

The Greenup library project, entitled "An SOS to Sanitize our Structure and Serve our Society," includes funding for cleaning the carpet, tiles, air ducts and upholstery; replacing the restroom fixtures with automatic flushing toilets, touchless faucets and soap dispensers; and upgrading the computers and internal network in preparation of a fiber optic connection that is planned for June 2022.

"Once all components of the project have been accomplished, the library will provide reliable technological services to our community in a sanitized environment," Sherrick said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

