Greenup Public Library to hold fall book sale

GREENUP — Greenup Public Library will hold its annual book sale beginning on Thursday, Sept. 30, and running through Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The sale will be held during regular library hours, which are are noon-8 p.m. on Monday, noon-5 p.m. on Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday; noon-6 p.m. on Thursday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday.

The library has a large selection for the book sale including current fiction (mystery, westerns, romance, Christian, etc.) and nonfiction (health, science, politics, cook books, biography, etc.). Children’s books, DVDs, audio books, and crossword puzzles will also be for sale. Most items for sale have been donated and are without library markings.

All adult hardback books and DVDs are $1; paperback books are 50 cents. Children’s hardback books are only 25 cents; children’s paperbacks are 10 cents. Audio books and jigsaw puzzles are 50 cents.

The library is located at 101 N. Franklin in Greenup.

For more information, contact the library at 217-923-3616. All proceeds will go to library programing.

