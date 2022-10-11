Greenup Township Public Library to hold fall book sale

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GREENUP — Greenup Library will hold its annual book sale beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12, and running through Tuesday, Oct. 18, during regular library hours.

The library has a large selection of books for sale, including current fiction (mystery, westerns, romance, Christian, etc.) and nonfiction (health, science, politics, cook books, biography, etc.), along with children’s books, DVDs, audio books, and crossword puzzles. They will also have a collection of LPs.

Most items for sale have been donated and are without library markings.

All adult hardback books and DVDs are $1; paperback books, audio books, LPs and jigsaw puzzles are 50 cents. Children’s hardback books are 25 cents; children’s paperbacks are 10 cents.

All proceeds will go to library programing.

The library is located at 101 N Franklin in Greenup. For more information, contact 217-923-3616. 

