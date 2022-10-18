Halloween Fun Fest and Haunted Library event in Casey

CASEY — A Halloween Fun Fest and Haunted Library event will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Casey Township Library.

Events may be moved to Roosevelt School if it rains.

Scheduled events include:

Costume judging and “other categories” at the World’s Largest Teeter Totter; 1 p.m. All winners announced at the library following the parade.

Categories are: Age 5 and under; Ages 6-12; Ages 13-17; 18 and up; Group; Literary character; Decorate (costume) your pet; Decorate your golf cart; Baby stroller; Bicycle; Children’s wagon.

March in the Parade and have a chance at winning one of two $50 bills.

“Let the Ghoul Times Roll” Parade, 2 p.m.

Begins after judging and ends at the library with the Casey-Westfield band playing a few select numbers. Spectators should gather between the teeter totter and the library on Main.

2:30-6 p.m., Festivities on the Library Lawn including:

Not So Scary Teddy Bear Lane — Purchase chances on several Halloween-decorated Teddy Bears complete with treat bags. All those who purchase will also be entered in a second chance drawing for $100, Drawings will be at 5:30 p.m.

Halloween Escape Walk: Held in the Story Walk area. Cost is $2. Solve puzzles, unlock clues and use your secret decoding skills to find your way out. Recommended ages: 5-12.

Cake Walk starting around 2:30 p.m.,

Entertainment by the Casey-Westfield High School Choir at 3:30 p.m.,

Witch House Story Time

Hayrides from 3-5 p.m.

Concession Stand at 3 p.m. (While supplies last)

"It’s a BOO-tiful Night for Halloween" Fun Tent featuring children’s activities and games with fortune teller and face painting (donations accepted)

“Whoooooooo’s Got Talent Contest”, at 4:30 p.m., on the street between the library and Roosevelt. Prize money awarded; $100 first prize; $50 second prize; $25 third prize. No fee, but pre-registration is asked. Call 217-994-0383 or notify Patty Richards or Jake Hoult in person or via Facebook Messenger. Spectators should bring a lawn chair.

Haunted Library Tour; 7-9 p.m., $5 each. Recommended for ages 10 and up. Parental guidance suggested. The event will be dark and includes frightening props and sounds.

Anyone with questions should call Patty Richards at 217-994-0383.