Happy Noon Year at Children's Museum online features Awesome Squad

The free live stream begins at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 and the link is available at the Children's Museum of Illinois ' website, CMofIL.org , and social media.

The Association of Children’s Museums estimates that around 30% of all children’s museums across the country will permanently close as a result of COVID-19. The Decatur museum is working hard to serve its community, even while it is closed, and is looking forward to re-opening when it is safe, Interim President Abby Koester said.