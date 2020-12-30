 Skip to main content
Happy Noon Year at Children's Museum online features Awesome Squad
Happy Noon Year at Children's Museum online features Awesome Squad

Happy_Noon_Day 12.31.19.JPG

In this file photo from 2019, children celebrate the Happy Noon Year balloon drop at the Children's Museum of Illinois.  

 File photo

DECATUR — Children's museums in Illinois and Indiana will join forces to offer a free online version of the traditional Happy Noon Year dance party and countdown, featuring Decatur's own Awesome Squad.

The free live stream begins at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 and the link is available at the Children's Museum of Illinois' website, CMofIL.org, and social media.

The Association of Children’s Museums estimates that around 30% of all children’s museums across the country will permanently close as a result of COVID-19. The Decatur museum is working hard to serve its community, even while it is closed, and is looking forward to re-opening when it is safe, Interim President Abby Koester said. 

Participating museums include: Children’s Discovery Museum (Normal), Children’s Museum of Illinois (Decatur), Kidzeum (Springfield), Terre Haute Children’s Museum, Imagination Station (LaFayette, IN), Muncie Children’s Museum, Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn, Discovery Center Museum (Rockford), Peoria Playhouse, Wonder Works (Oak Park), Kohl Children’s Museum (Glenview), and Chicago Children’s Museum.

Happy Noon Year 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

