Health, wellness continuing education for the classroom

Children of all ages need positive reinforcement and role models who can successfully demonstrate and support healthy mental, physical, and social behaviors.

Happy Healthy Providers, an upcoming five-part online series offered by University of Illinois Extension SNAP-Ed and family life educators, provides K-12 teachers and childcare professionals an opportunity for continuing education while learning how to help children build those healthy habits.

“School communities will gain fresh ideas and tips for working with families and students in their everyday interactions, whether online or in person,” says Tessa Hobbs-Curley, Illinois Extension family life educator.

Topics in the free continuing education series address mental, physical, and nutritional health within learning environments and explore strategies to promote resiliency and mindfulness, manage stress, and encourage healthy nutrition and activity choices.

“Participants will come away from each session equipped with healthy techniques they can implement and utilize immediately,” says Michelle Fombelle, Illinois Extension SNAP-Ed educator.

The free series held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays includes: