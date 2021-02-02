Health, wellness continuing education for the classroom

Children of all ages need positive reinforcement and role models who can successfully demonstrate and support healthy mental, physical, and social behaviors.
Happy Healthy Providers, an upcoming five-part online series offered by University of Illinois Extension SNAP-Ed and family life educators, provides K-12 teachers and childcare professionals an opportunity for continuing education while learning how to help children build those healthy habits.
“School communities will gain fresh ideas and tips for working with families and students in their everyday interactions, whether online or in person,” says Tessa Hobbs-Curley, Illinois Extension family life educator.
Topics in the free continuing education series address mental, physical, and nutritional health within learning environments and explore strategies to promote resiliency and mindfulness, manage stress, and encourage healthy nutrition and activity choices.
“Participants will come away from each session equipped with healthy techniques they can implement and utilize immediately,” says Michelle Fombelle, Illinois Extension SNAP-Ed educator.
The free series held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays includes:
- Feb. 11: How High Do You Bounce: Building Resilience During Difficult Times
- Feb. 18: Brain Boosters to Engage Healthy Students
- Feb. 25: Mindfulness in the Classroom (part 1 of 2)
- March 4: Mindfulness in the Classroom (part 2 of 2)
- March 11: Family Engagement
Online registration is required for the free sessions, and early registration is strongly encouraged as participation may be limited. Register at go.illinois.edu/HappyHealthy.
Earn five hours of certified professional development units (CPDU) by attending all five sessions in the series. Illinois Extension is an approved professional development provider authorized to issue under the Illinois State Board of Education.
For more information about the series, or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact coordinator Michelle Fombelle at mfombell@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting requested accommodation needs.