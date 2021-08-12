Here's what the Charleston school board decided on mask use

CHARLESTON — The Charleston school board during a special meeting on Thursday night voted to uphold the mask rule issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The requirement calls for all students from pre-kindergarten through high school to wear masks inside schools regardless of vaccination status.

Pritzker's announcement on Aug. 4 made the school district's original plan for safe return to instruction change from only recommending that students wear masks to requiring them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this summer recommended that school districts make decisions about masks and other safety mitigations based on local COVID conditions. That was revised as there was a surge of delta variant infections nationwide.

The mask issue has been contentious in various Illinois districts, and there have been heating school board meetings over policies.

The Meridian school board on Monday voted against following the state requirement.

A Clinton County parent is suing Pritzker saying the governor and the state board of education don't have the legal authority to enforce a mask mandate in schools.

On Wednesday, Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala wrote a letter to districts warning over what would happen if masks are not used.

"If school districts fail to do so, this risks state recognition," Ayala wrote. " Failure to address the deficiencies would lead to nonrecognition, meaning total loss of access to state funding and loss of the school's ability to engage in any Illinois High School Association and Illinois Elementary School Association athletic competitions."

In Charleston, students who repeatedly do not follow the mask mandate may eventually be excluded from school, said Superintendent Todd Vilardo.

"There is no disciplinary measure that we are supposed to impose," said Vilardo. "We never want to exclude children from school. We want them in school, just like the parents do."

Vilardo said that the reason enforcing mask-wearing policies would be for reasons of public health.

The special meeting took place in the Charleston High School auditorium. School Board president Jason Coe called the meeting after board members received phone calls from constituents raising concerns about masks.

The Mattoon school board has announced plans for an emergency meeting, tentatively on Friday, regarding mask-wearing in schools.

