Hilltop holding school supply drive for local students

CHARLESTON — To aid the local community as it gears up to send its children back to school, Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is leading a school supplies drive to help furnish area classrooms with materials students and teachers will need to succeed.

Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is helping to stock school shelves by shopping for the types of materials many kids and teachers need to write, color, create and more. Staff members are volunteering to shop for items and are supported by a donation from the facility to help provide classrooms with needed supplies.

“Kids and teachers are members of our local community and we enjoy supporting them just as we care for their relatives,” said Jill Buchar, Executive Director of Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. “We see some of our local students when they come visit their grandparents and other loved ones and we know that this is a way we can help them succeed in school and grow.”

Local residents can help by dropping off classroom items in the boxes inside the lobby of Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 910 W. Polk Ave, Charleston. Materials are being accepted from now through Wednesday, Aug. 4.

When local community members are interested in donating supplies to area schools, teachers cite these items as the most-needed donations:

  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Crayons
  • Glue sticks
  • Markers
  • Notebooks
  • Filler Paper
  • Tissues
  • Hand Sanitizer

“Students succeed when they’re focused on learning, so we are helping take care of the supply needs that enable teachers to guide kids’ development and creativity,” said Jill Buchar.

For more information, please contact Bobbie Woolbright at 217-345-7066 or visit the Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center website at (wwwlhilltop-snr.com).

 

