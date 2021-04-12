Historian to address Eastern Illinois University group considering Douglas Hall name change

Having a historian make a presentation is another way for input the committee is using to come up with its recommendation. Wednesday’s agenda also includes a review of a survey the committee distributed with questions on the issue.

The committee’s meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and will be conducted remotely.

Those wanting to view the meeting or make comments to the committee should send an email request by 5 p.m. Tuesday to university Vice President for Advancement Ken Wetstein at kawetstein@eiu.edu.

The committee has indicated that it should be able to finalize its recommendation later this month.

It would then go to Glassman for a decision on what to present to the university’s Board of Trustees, which has the actual authority to make any changes to the building’s name.

With the schedule in place, the Board of Trustees would likely be presented with the issue during its June meeting.

