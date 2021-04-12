Historian to address Eastern Illinois University group considering Douglas Hall name change

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois University committee considering a possible name change for the university’s Douglas Hall is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.
The meeting of the university’s Naming Committee will be its first since a series of forums used to seek input on the issue. The forums involved various EIU student groups, university faculty and staff and the community.
The meeting’s agenda includes a presentation by Nicole Etcheson, a history professor at Ball State University.
Douglas Hall and its neighboring Lincoln Hall were named in honor of the debate between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas that took place at the Coles County Fairgrounds during the 1858 U.S. Senate race.
In light of recent national incidents of racial injustice, Eastern President David Glassman asked the committee to come up with a recommendation on whether the residence hall should continue to bear the name of a man who supported slavery. The residence halls were named in the 1950s.
Having a historian make a presentation is another way for input the committee is using to come up with its recommendation. Wednesday’s agenda also includes a review of a survey the committee distributed with questions on the issue.
The committee’s meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and will be conducted remotely.
Those wanting to view the meeting or make comments to the committee should send an email request by 5 p.m. Tuesday to university Vice President for Advancement Ken Wetstein at kawetstein@eiu.edu.
The committee has indicated that it should be able to finalize its recommendation later this month.
It would then go to Glassman for a decision on what to present to the university’s Board of Trustees, which has the actual authority to make any changes to the building’s name.
With the schedule in place, the Board of Trustees would likely be presented with the issue during its June meeting.