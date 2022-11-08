 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONOR ROLLS

HONOR ROLLS: Ashmore Elementary School

Area students receiving academic honors include:

Ashmore Elementary School

First Quarter

All E's

Kindergarten: Kaitlynn Beurskens, Josie Brown, Jensen Browning, Easton Carter, Ayla Gallo, Aurora Galloway, Wren Grayling, Reed Hurt, Georgia Siefferman, Paeton Welch.

First Grade: Brady Babbs, Jett Finney, Jackson Fulmer, Raiden Hunter, Quinn Stearns.

All A's

Second grade: Jackson Bartges, Jenna Cohoon, Remington Hayes, Renlee Norris, Vincent Taylor.

Third grade: John Pendergast-White, Blain Traub, Piper Williams.

Fourth grade: CielRapha Amartey, Serenity Armstrong-Smith, Caleb Biggs, Kylah Coffey, Collin Grissom, Anslee Stone, Lindyn Traub.

High Honors

Second grade: Athena Cookson, Sophia Gordon, Kysen Howlett.

Third grade: Blake Acord, Kyden Armstrong-Smith, Raive Ballinger, Rogue Beabout, Fabiyan Carrasco, Harrison Hurt, Katherine Marquez, Layne Newkirk, Owen Pollard, Hadley Stewart.

Fourth grade: Anna King.

Honors

Second grade: Meara Hocutt, Aria Sigler, Adylan Tanner, Liam Wiley.

Third grade: Alison Beaman, Deon Johnson.

Fourth grade: Reagan Barnes, Elizabeth Morris, Kasen Schrock, Aubree Simms, Corbin Slaymaker, Sofia Stephens, Landry Wiley.

