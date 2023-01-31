HONOR ROLLS: Jefferson Elementary School

Area students receiving academic honors include:
Jefferson Elementary School
Second Quarter
Straight A’s
Fourth grade: Ous Al Odeh, Miles Barthelemy, Isabella Bradley, Kroy Brimner, Arian Butler, Zoie Crist, Gideon Etchison, Elly Galbreath, Georgia Goble, Eliana Goehner, Nate Jacobs, Elliana Lyons, Grace Morrisey, Everleigh Morrisson, Molly Neal Hecksel, Owen Phillips, Sophie Porter, Tucker Pounds, Kylee Sefried, Aryia Shirley, Evan Smallhorn, Declan Stumpf, Easton Truex, Lorelei Williams, Maddie Wilson, Blaine Wright, Zachary Yoder.
Fifth grade: Lilly Babcock, Addison Caulk, Allison Fehrenbacher, Samuel Gadberry, Rhea Gooden, Caleb Hardy, Audrey Hayes, Zander Hill, Claire Howarth, Marshall Jennings, Ariyah Johnson, Dayton Miller, Amado Navarro Fuentes, Levi Nelson, Kason Partlow, Molly Pope, Annie Porter, Emma Tomshack, Roman Tucker
Sixth grade: Ahmad Al Odeh, Mason Anderson, Jonathan Beavers, Carter Bierman, Ryley Bonewitz, Harper Brantley, Gabriela Bumatayo, Mark Austin Cartright II, Andrei Chiritescu, Dominic Goble, Kadence Hein, Rylee Johnson, Gabriella Lozano, Larkin Nay, Emmie Parsley, Adeline Richter, Isaiah Santos, Samuel Thomas, Tyler Wayne, Blake Webb, Brody Webb, Natilynn Zabicki
High Honors
Fourth grade: Wesley Adkins, Jameson Babb, Avey Bierman, Erik Carlson, Wyatt Caulk, Hadleigh Clapp, Lilith Davis, Braxton Denson, Emma Dietrich, Nevaeh Douglas, Willow Entrican, Tyson Evans, Annora Finney, Allen Frahm, Connor Gilbert, Elise Gray, Jackson Hanger, Kase Hanner, Jackson Haverstock, Mckenzie Hawkins, Tripp Hendrickson, Dane Irons, Brian Jenkins, Evan Jewell, Krishna Lelsani, Barrett Lock, Rhythm Long, Leslie Matar, Sydney Merrill, Judson Morgan, Jackson Murphy, Kason Parker, Cason Peterson, Shia Plummer, Helen Rardin, Lainey Richeson, Eliot Saxon, Case Shafer, Alexander Sharp, Nash Spitz, Valeri Stern, Kayden Stine, Skylar Vineyard, Levi Volk, Rosalind Von Kamp, Paige Watson, Ollie White, Chase Wilson
Fifth grade: Jeffery Baker, Karter Brimner, William Brown, Audrey Campbell, Brandtley Combs, Dylan Cross, Camille Cummins, Maddax Davis, Addilyn Derousse, Kambri Gordon, Henry Grabiec, Hailey Gullett, Callen Hackett, Russell Dale Hayes III, Catherine Henshaw, Avery Hissong, Ryan Hogan, Haylee Houser, Avery Johnson, Dexter Kai, Mason Lauwers, Nymeria Lilly, Logan Lowell, Zoey Morecraft, Marlee Parsley, Brooklyn Peterson, Chase Philpott, Alyvia Pointon, Brayleigh Price, Sofia Pucheta, Josephine Swanson, Gabriel Swies, Anthony Thomas, Benjamin Turner, Amelia Vandermeer, Kylee Volk, Malachi Wall, Hayden Whipkey.
Sixth grade: Maylee Adkins, Jason Bailey, Brooklyn Bartges, Jocelyn Bell, Rayce Bell, Scottlynn Buckler, Samantha Burns, Kade Conley, Case Easton, Maleah Faller, Sophia Goodwin, Ethan Gordon, Abigail Grissom, Juliana Hildebrand, Gavin Hudson, Drew Kessler, Madysan Knapp, Noah Lawrence, Eland Lawson, Abaigail McCoy, Carter McVaigh, Decon Morecraft, Jeffrey Packard, Kaidan Rauch, Meg Ritchey, Colton Schrock, Venice Schwartz, Emma Snyder, Zoey Snyder, Ella Taylor, Isla Tucker, Lucy Vestal.
Honors
Fourth grade: Nicole Amaya, Alexis Atkinson, Dominic Bell, Eleanor Bickford, Jocelyne Bogan, Lola Boonstra, Chloe Brown, Alantae Bruno, Kendal Buckley, Cash Coon, Markus Drum, James Gates, Annastyn Hackett, Maxwell Haughee, Lucas Hayes, Aiden Huddlestun, Mason Koehler, Jazmin Lopez, Rebecca Lovett, Penalope Lucas, Avon Ly, Ellis Marciano, Kaylee McDonald, Brody Melton, Carson Noel, Carsen Perry, Kelson Sanner, Linkoln Starwalt, Brayson Sweitzer, Kai Vidito, Jackson Waggle, Colin Woodall.
Fifth grade: Drayven Artrip, Brooklyn Ashley, Sika Banini, Calla Chapman, Grason Collver, Eleah Ennis, Logan Fisher, Olivia Garver, Benjamin Guillen, Chase Guthridge, Mia Hawkins, Jacob Henson, Hanna Housman, Kenneth Laingen, Trase Lewis, Brianna Madlem, Cowen Metzger, Emberleigh Mull, Jenson Nay, Cheyenne Olalde, Ava Painton, Jaycee Pearcy, Braelyn Ready, Jack Sigler, Randall Snider, Mariah St Clair, Kash Steeples, Ashton Stefko, Carsten Stine, Logan Stolz, Zoey Umanzor, Benjamin Warren, MaLiyah White.
Sixth grade: Josie Anderson, Brayden Armstrong, Abdniel Arzon, Harlow Bierman, Dawson Bradford, Noah Burton, Meredith Drake, Raymie Easton, Hudson Edwards, Nolan Faller, Sidney Furry, Tyler Good, Bella Gossett, Salena Hernandez Raymer, James Honemann, Gabriel Keil, Molly King, Cathryn Kinsel, Kale Knight, Rylan Leinweber, Izzabella Lucas, Elizabeth Miller, Caleb Ogle, Avalynne Reinhart, Destinie Richards, Kira Royer, Curtis Snider, Kash Stover, Ethan Sumner, Lixia Swing.
