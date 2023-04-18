Area students receiving academic honors include:
Jefferson Elementary School
Third Quarter
Straight A’s
Fourth grade: Wesley Adkins, Miles Barthelemy, Avey Bierman, Isabella Bradley, Arian Butler, Hadleigh Clapp, Zoie Crist, Emma Dietrich, Gideon Etchison, Annora Finney, Elly Galbreath, Georgia Goble, Eliana Goehner, Elise Gray, Jackson Hanger, Kase Hanner, Lucas Hayes, Tripp Hendrickson, Nate Jacobs, Evan Jewell, Krishna Lelsani, Barrett Lock, Elliana Lyons, Grace Morrisey, Everleigh Morrisson, Jesse Myers, Molly Neal Hecksel, Kason Parker, Owen Phillips, Sophie Porter, Helen Rardin, Lainey Richeson, Kylee Sefried, Evan Smallhorn, Linkoln Starwalt, Valeri Stern, Declan Stumpf, Easton Truex, Levi Volk, Rosalind von Kamp, Ollie White, Lorelei Williams, Maddie Wilson, Zachary Yoder.
Fifth grade: Lilly Babcock, Addison Caulk, Brandtley Combs, Maddax Davis, Addilyn Derousse, Allison Fehrenbacher, Samuel Gadberry, Rhea Gooden, Caleb Hardy, Zander Hill, Claire Howarth, Marshall Jennings, Ariyah Johnson, Amado Navarro Fuentes, Levi Nelson, Kason Partlow, Annie Porter, Sofia Pucheta, Josephine Swanson, Anthony Thomas, Emma Tomshack.
Sixth grade: Maylee Adkins, Ahmad Al Odeh, Mason Anderson, Jocelyn Bell, Harper Brantley, Gabriela Bumatayo, Andrei Chiritescu, Kade Conley, Dominic Goble, Abigail Grissom, Rylee Johnson, Gabriella Lozano, Carter McVaigh, Larkin Nay, Jeffery Packard, Emmie Parsley, Adeline Richter, Kira Royer, Samuel Thomas, Lucy Vestal, Tyler Wayne, Blake Webb, Brody Webb
High Honors
Fourth grade: Brooklyn Adams, Ous Al Odeh, Kroy Brimner, Alantae Bruno, Kendal Buckley, Erik Carlson Jr., Wyatt Caulk, Cash Coon, Lilith Davis, Braxton Denson, Nevaeh Douglas, Pamelah Echols, Willow Entrican, Tyson Evans, Allen Frahm, Annastyn Hackett, McKenzie Hawkins, Dane Irons, Brian Jenkins, Jase Lucas, Avon Ly, Sydney Merrill, Judson Morgan, Jackson Murphy, Cason Peterson, Shia Plummer, Tucker Pounds, Eliot Saxon, Case Shafer, Alexander Sharp, Aryia Shirley, Kayden Stine, Skylar Vineyard, Chase Wilson, Blaine Wright.
Fifth grade: Jeffery Baker, Karter Brimner, William Brown, Audrey Campbell, Calla Chapman, Lucian Davis, Eleah Ennis, Henry Grabiec, Hailey Gullett, Chase Guthridge, Audrey Hayes, Catherine Henshaw, Avery Hissong, Avery Johnson, Dexter Kai, Nymeria Lilly, Brianna Madlem, Zoey Morecraft, Marlee Parsley, Brooklyn Peterson, Chase Philpott, Molly Pope, Logan Stolz, Gavin Tappendick, Benjamin Turner, Amelia Vandermeer, Benjamin Warren, Hayden Whipkey, Ma’Liyah White.
Sixth grade: Brayden Armstrong, Abdniel Arzon, Brooklyn Bartges, Carter Bierman, Rylee Bonewitz, Mark Cartright II, Case Easton, Raymie Easton, Maleah Faller, Sidney Furry, Sophia Goodwin, Kaydence Hein, Salena Hernandez Raymer, Juliana Hildebrand, Drew Kessler, Madysan Knapp, Kale Knight, Noah Lawrence, Eland Lawson, Avalynne Reinhart, Curtis Snider, Emma Snyder, Zoey Snyder, Kash Stover, Kadence Tingley.
Honors
Fourth grade: Nicole Amaya, Eleanor Bickford, Jocelyne Bogan, Chloe Brown, Markus Drum, Jeremiah Enlow, Connor Gilbert, Maxwell Haughee, Jackson Haverstock, Aiden Huddlestun, Mason Koehler, Elizabeth Lester, Rebecca Lovett, Penalope Lucas, Ellis Marciano, Leslie Matar, Royce McMullen Wise, Brody Melton, Trevor Moore, Carsen Perry, Rene Rios III, Nash Spitz, Brayson Sweitzer, Paige Watson, Rasheed Wilton, Colin Woodall.
Fifth grade: Brooklyn Ashley, Sika Banini, Mariyah Banks, Cooper Barker, Gabriel Buckley, Dylan Cross, Camille Cummins, Nicholas Evans, Logan Fisher, Olivia Garver, Kambri Gordon, Killian Grady, Mia Hawkins, Dale Hayes III, Ryan Hogan, Haylee Houser, Hanna Housman, Kenneth Laingen, Mason Lauwers, Trase Lewis, Logan Lowell, Cowen Metzger, Dayton Miller, Elijah Neuburger, Ava Painton, Ella Plunkett, Alyvia Pointon, Grayce Pointon, Brayleigh Price, Braelyn Ready, Aidan Sines, Mariah St Clair, Ashton Stefko, Carsten Stine, Gabriel Swies, Roman Tucker, Lyle Williams.
Sixth grade: Josie Anderson, Jonathan Beavers, Rayce Bell, Dawson Bradford, Scottlynn Buckler, Samantha Burns, Porcelain Curtis, Nolan Faller, Ethan Gordon, Bella Gossett, James Honemann, Gavin Hudson, Cameron Johnson, Camri Johnson, Gabriel Keil, Molly King, Cathryn Kinsel, Sydney Koehler, Rylan Leinweber, Abaigail McCoy, Caleb Ogle, Hunter Pickett, Kaiden Rauch, Olivia Rice, Meg Ritchey, Isaiah Santos, Venice Schwartz, Ella Taylor, Isla Tucker, Braelyn Welton, Natilynn Zabicki.
Windsor Elementary School
Third Quarter
Fifth grade: Mason Brown, Addisyn Clark, Krayson Dare, Jocelyn French, Jeslyn Kemper, Dayton Montgomery, Tyson Nadolny, Alma Peadro, Briley Rincker, Keaton Schmitz, Blayz Stephenson, Carter Storm, Emery Voris, Laura Will.
Sixth grade: Lily Ault, Mason Cole, Alex Corrie, Lila Cranmer, Timmy Graber, Jackson Hartman, Faith Hendrickson, Mattie Kasey, Addison Montgomery, Owen Murphy, Coltin Ray, Arora Rincker, Briar Rincker, Bryce Rincker, Aspen Spinner, Autumn Whitney.
THROWBACK MACHINE's Best of 2022!
Enjoy this all-killer-no-filler 2022 collection of the best of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Get out your scissors and your laminator, and prepare to scrapbook this 300th edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Oh, Computer Bus where are you when I need you in this week's edition of THE THROWBACK MACHINE!
Though it's cold and lonely in the deep dark night, you can see paradise by Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you didn't get a Valentine this year, please accept this last second gift in the form of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Learn about three random, mostly forgotten, 1977 TV items in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Hope you've got some salt to bring along to the Oakland "Corn and Beans Festival" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you hate Monopoly, and you lost your copy of Pay Day, how's about a good game of "Life" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Mountains come out the sky and they stand there in this week's art rock-infused edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Revisit the summer of 1990, when your can of Coke Classic maybe had a big surprise for you, in this edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Some movies stay with you long after they've moved on; here's one such movie, saved from oblivion, in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you actually know the term "Cozy Mystery" is a thing, you might just enjoy this week's safe-as-snow murder mystery edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
It's Christmas with the Gambler and Dolly...minus the Gambler, but including lots of theme park attractions in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!