 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

top story editor's pick
HONOR ROLLS

HONOR ROLLS: Windsor Junior and High School

  • 0

Area students receiving academic honors include:

Windsor Junior and High Schools

Fourth quarter

High honors

Seventh grade: Brody Barnard, Addilyn Bly, Logan Corrie, Clarissa Johnson, Grace Mast, Paisley Montgomery, Landon Purcell, Ty Welsh.

Eighth grade: Cameron Carey, Alexis Gee, Leah Kasey, Landon Postlewait, Seth Rincker, Patton Voris.

Freshmen: Caden Musgraves, Rylan Rincker, Avery Starwalt.

Sophomores: Clayton Carey, Lillian Cole, Brody Hendrickson, Silas Hortenstine, Claire Sims.

Juniors: Kaylynn Carey, Dylan Curry, Joseph Dispennett, Andrew Mason, Kiersten Wheeler.

Seniors: Karlie Bean, Ella Gilbert, Cameron Hughes, Graham Kasey, Landen Miller, Emma Nichols, Madison Pfeiffer, Jackson Welsh, Samuel Welton.

Honors

Seventh grade: Brenna Brown, Elizabeth Cloe.

Eighth grade: Kyra Kitch, Gabriella Sorrell, Branson Tingley, Bailey Voris.

Freshmen: John Cook, Seth Rakestraw, Kendal Schwabe

Sophomores: Talon Bridges, Chase Bennett, Aubree Brown, Joseph Broz, Ainslie Eident, Billy Evetts, Sarah Rodriguez.

Juniors: Reese Bennett.

Seniors: Dawson Ard, Lainie Fritts, Caleb Starwalt.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

CAMPUS NOTES

CAMPUS NOTES

Check out these local students who have achieved recent college academic honors.

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazil's Soapbox Cart Championship kicks off

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News