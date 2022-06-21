HONOR ROLLS: Windsor Junior and High School

Area students receiving academic honors include:
Windsor Junior and High Schools
Seventh grade: Brody Barnard, Addilyn Bly, Logan Corrie, Clarissa Johnson, Grace Mast, Paisley Montgomery, Landon Purcell, Ty Welsh.
Eighth grade: Cameron Carey, Alexis Gee, Leah Kasey, Landon Postlewait, Seth Rincker, Patton Voris.
Freshmen: Caden Musgraves, Rylan Rincker, Avery Starwalt.
Sophomores: Clayton Carey, Lillian Cole, Brody Hendrickson, Silas Hortenstine, Claire Sims.
Juniors: Kaylynn Carey, Dylan Curry, Joseph Dispennett, Andrew Mason, Kiersten Wheeler.
Seniors: Karlie Bean, Ella Gilbert, Cameron Hughes, Graham Kasey, Landen Miller, Emma Nichols, Madison Pfeiffer, Jackson Welsh, Samuel Welton.
Seventh grade: Brenna Brown, Elizabeth Cloe.
Eighth grade: Kyra Kitch, Gabriella Sorrell, Branson Tingley, Bailey Voris.
Freshmen: John Cook, Seth Rakestraw, Kendal Schwabe
Sophomores: Talon Bridges, Chase Bennett, Aubree Brown, Joseph Broz, Ainslie Eident, Billy Evetts, Sarah Rodriguez.
Seniors: Dawson Ard, Lainie Fritts, Caleb Starwalt.
