HONOR ROLLS: Windsor Schools

Area students receiving academic honors include:
Windsor Junior and High Schools
Seventh grade: Brody Barnard, Addilyn Bly, Elizabeth Cloe, Logan Corrie, Clarissa Johnson, Grace Mast, Landon Purcell, Ty Welsh.
Eighth grade: Cameron Carey, Alexis Gee, Leah Kasey, Landon Postlewait, Patton Voris.
Freshmen: Avery Starwalt.
Sophomores: Talon Bridges, Aubree Brown, Joseph Broz, Clayton Carey, Lillian Cole, Ainslie Eident, Brody Hendrickson, Silas Hortenstine, Claire Sims.
Juniors: Kaylynn Carey, Joseph Dispennett, Kiersten Wheeler.
Seniors: Dawson Ard, Karlie Bean, Nevaeh Culp, Ella Gilbert, Savannah Glen, Corbin Howard, Graham Kasey, Landen Miller, Madison Pfeiffer, Jaidyn Starwalt, Jackson Welsh, Samuel Welton.
Seventh grade: Paisley Montgomery.
Eighth grade: Seth Rincker, Branson Tingley.
Freshmen: Caden Musgraves, Rylan Rincker, Elijah Robinson, Kendal Schwabe.
Sophomores: Chase Bennett, Hannah Gossard.
Juniors: Abbigail Carey, Dylan Curry, Daylen Kircher, Andrew Mason.
Seniors: Logan Colclasure, Kaylie Cothern, Cameron Hughes, Emma Nichols, Caleb Starwalt.
