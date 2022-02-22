 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONOR ROLLS

HONOR ROLLS: Windsor Schools

Area students receiving academic honors include:

Windsor Junior and High Schools

Second Quarter

High honors

Seventh grade: Brody Barnard, Addilyn Bly, Elizabeth Cloe, Logan Corrie, Clarissa Johnson, Grace Mast, Landon Purcell, Ty Welsh.

Eighth grade: Cameron Carey, Alexis Gee, Leah Kasey, Landon Postlewait, Patton Voris.

Freshmen: Avery Starwalt.

Sophomores: Talon Bridges, Aubree Brown, Joseph Broz, Clayton Carey, Lillian Cole, Ainslie Eident, Brody Hendrickson, Silas Hortenstine, Claire Sims.

Juniors: Kaylynn Carey, Joseph Dispennett, Kiersten Wheeler.

Seniors: Dawson Ard, Karlie Bean, Nevaeh Culp, Ella Gilbert, Savannah Glen, Corbin Howard, Graham Kasey, Landen Miller, Madison Pfeiffer, Jaidyn Starwalt, Jackson Welsh, Samuel Welton.

Honors

Seventh grade: Paisley Montgomery.

Eighth grade: Seth Rincker, Branson Tingley.

Freshmen: Caden Musgraves, Rylan Rincker, Elijah Robinson, Kendal Schwabe.

Sophomores:  Chase Bennett, Hannah Gossard.

Juniors: Abbigail Carey, Dylan Curry, Daylen Kircher, Andrew Mason.

Seniors: Logan Colclasure, Kaylie Cothern, Cameron Hughes, Emma Nichols, Caleb Starwalt.

 

