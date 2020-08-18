Horizon Health awards $6,000 in scholarships

PARIS — Horizon Health has awarded $6,000 in scholarships to local students to further their education in the medical field. Scholarship winners for the 2020-2021 school year are as follows:
PCH Volunteers’ Scholarships
Available to high school graduating seniors and Horizon Health employees:
• $1,000 scholarship – Patricia Trammel, graduating senior at Paris High School. She will study nursing at Indiana University.
• $1,000 scholarship – Lacey Stults, clinic director at Horizon Health. She will pursue a master’s degree in both nursing and business administration at Indiana Wesleyan University.
PCH Volunteers’ – Pat Spillman Memorial Scholarships
Available to high school graduating seniors and Horizon Health employees to further their education in nursing:
• $500 scholarship – Kelsie Crampton, graduating senior at Paris High School. She will study nursing at Ivy Tech Community College.
• $500 scholarship – Caleb Lawson, graduating senior at Paris High School. He will study nursing at Indiana State University.
Doc Acklin Healthcare Scholarships
Available to graduating seniors from Paris Cooperative High School who embody the character traits of the late Dr. James Acklin (scholastic ability, participation in athletics, and character):
• $1,000 scholarship – Caleb Lawson will study nursing at Indiana State University Bloomington.
• $1,000 scholarship – Mallory Pine will study epidemiology, with a plan of becoming a physician, at Indiana University.
Nursing Foundation Scholarships
Available to applicants who are currently enrolled in, or have been accepted into, a nursing program. These scholarships are provided by Horizon Health’s Department of Nursing.
• $1,000 scholarship – Marcedez Cassity, of Paris, who is attending Lake Land College.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!