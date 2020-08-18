Horizon Health awards $6,000 in scholarships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PARIS — Horizon Health has awarded $6,000 in scholarships to local students to further their education in the medical field. Scholarship winners for the 2020-2021 school year are as follows:

PCH Volunteers’ Scholarships

Available to high school graduating seniors and Horizon Health employees:

• $1,000 scholarship – Patricia Trammel, graduating senior at Paris High School. She will study nursing at Indiana University.

• $1,000 scholarship – Lacey Stults, clinic director at Horizon Health. She will pursue a master’s degree in both nursing and business administration at Indiana Wesleyan University.

PCH Volunteers’ – Pat Spillman Memorial Scholarships

Available to high school graduating seniors and Horizon Health employees to further their education in nursing:

• $500 scholarship – Kelsie Crampton, graduating senior at Paris High School. She will study nursing at Ivy Tech Community College.

• $500 scholarship – Caleb Lawson, graduating senior at Paris High School. He will study nursing at Indiana State University.