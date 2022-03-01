Horizon Health offers healthcare scholarships

PARIS — Horizon Health and the Horizon Health Foundation of East Central Illinois are offering scholarships to local students to further their education in the medical field. Available scholarships are as follows:

PCH Volunteers’ Scholarships

The Paris Community Hospital Volunteers are offering $2,000 in scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year:

• $1,000 scholarship – Available to any Edgar County high school graduating senior.

• $1,000 scholarship – Available to any Horizon Health employee.

Doc Acklin Scholarships

Two graduating seniors from Paris Cooperative High School (one boy and one girl) will each receive a $1,000 scholarship. The scholarships are awarded to outstanding seniors who embody the character traits of the late Dr. James Acklin (scholastic ability, participation in athletics, and character).

The scholarships are funded through proceeds from the annual Doc Acklin Race. Acklin was a lifelong Paris resident and a family physician at Paris Community Hospital for 34 years. He was an avid athlete, coach, and fan of Paris High School athletics. He was a respected member of the Tigers’ cross country team that captured an unprecedented four consecutive state championships from 1946-49.

Nursing Foundation Scholarships

Horizon Health’s Department of Nursing is offering four $500 scholarships to applicants who are currently enrolled in, or have been accepted into, a nursing program. The foundation is funded through various sources, including the annual Nursing Twilight Walk honoring all community nurses, the Nursing Honor Guard program, and private donations.

Dr. Leland Phipps Memorial Scholarship

The $1,000 scholarship, made possible by the Carle Foundation, is awarded to a Horizon Health employee to further his or her education in the healthcare field. This may be awarded as two $500 scholarships or one $1,000 scholarship, depending on applicants’ needs.

How to Apply

Applications can be completed online at MyHorizonHealth.org/Scholarships. Completed applications must be received by Friday, April 15. For more information, contact Michelle Wilken at 217-466-4277 or MWilken@myhorizonhealth.org.

