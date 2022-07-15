How Mattoon schools keep feeding kids in the summer

MATTOON — A group of summer school students made short work of their grilled cheese sandwich meals at lunchtime last week at Riddle Elementary School.

Various Mattoon school cafeterias, including at Riddle, have been staying open during the summer break once again to serve students in the June Fifth Quarter and July Jump Start academic enrichments programs, as well as other youths ages 0-18 in the community.

"We invite them to come out and dine with us. It doesn't have to be students that are enrolled in the school district or its summer program, it can be any child in that age range," said Molly Smith, Aramark's director of student nutrition for Mattoon.

Smith said the free meal program has been utilized by Mattoon families in financial need, grandparents hosting grandchildren from out of town, daycare providers seeking summer meal options for their children, and others in the community.

The Mattoon school district's is able to provide free meals for all its students throughout the year by taking part in the Community Eligibility Provision fee breakfast and lunch program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Illinois State Board of Education.

Smith said Mattoon is going into its third year with this free program and is eligible because of the high percentage of low-income students in the district. She said Mattoon purchases the meals and is then reimbursed by the program.

Riddle and Williams Elementary School are scheduled to continue serving free breakfasts at 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch at 11:15-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday through July 29. Mattoon Middle School is scheduled on Monday, July 18, to resume serving breakfasts at 8:30-9 a.m. and 11:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday through July 29.

Mattoon Area Family YMCA and its Neal Center YMCA branch in Toledo offer free breakfast at 8-8:30 a.m. and free snacks at 2-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday for youths ages 18 and younger during the summer day camp season.

The Salvation Army Mobile Lunch Truck is scheduled to continue delivering free lunches to youths Monday-Friday through Aug. 12 in Mattoon: 11:30-11:50 a.m., West Park Plaza; noon-12:20 p.m., Lakeland Mobile Estates; 12:30-12:50 p.m., Old State Village; and 1-1:20 p.m., Sunrise Apartments.

Salvation Army Lt. Nate North said they also have partnered with students from Eastern Illinois University Civic Engagement and Volunteerism to offer free lunches to youths in Charleston: 11 a.m.-11:20 a.m., Ne-Co Fields ,and 11:30-11:50 a.m., Longacre Estates.

"We will be happy to serve them," North said.