How to care for a living Christmas tree

Those thinking green this holiday season may want to skip the tree lot and consider buying a living evergreen to plant outside after Christmas.

“The easy part is buying the tree,” says Richard Hentschel, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator. “Caring for it after when it’s inside and during planting will ensure the tree lasts for years to come.”

Live evergreen trees can be purchased from nurseries either with the roots and soil balled and burlapped, also known as B&B, or in a container. B&B trees will be heavier and a little more awkward to handle than a container-grown tree which uses a light soil mix.

Unlike cut trees, living trees should remain outside until just before Christmas to keep it dormant. Find a shady location or store it on the north side of a building away from direct sunlight.

This is also a good time to pick a roomy spot for the tree’s permanent home. Evergreen branches will be at least 12 to 15 feet wide at the base and unless it’s a smaller stature variety, trees can easily be at least 35 feet tall. Layer one or two bales of straw 6 to 8 inches deep over the site to keep the soil from freezing deeply.

Timing for moving the tree indoors and then planting it outdoors is critical.