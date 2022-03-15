HSHS Illinois offering nursing scholarships up to $20,000

EFFINGHAM— Hospital Sisters Health System Illinois Division recently announced a scholarship opportunity for students pursuing a career in nursing.
The HSHS Scholars program is open to qualifying students attending an accredited nursing program. Students can earn up to $20,000 of funding for educational expenses. In addition to financial help, recipients will have a job upon graduating and passing boards in an HSHS Illinois Division hospital.
“HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and the other HSHS ministries in Illinois have many education and career development programs with partners in our area and within our system. This scholarship is another way we can support nursing students early in their careers while developing a strong, highly-competent workforce for our hospitals and the patients we serve,” said Bobbi Kinkelaar, chief nursing officer.