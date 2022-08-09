HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital welcomes summer nurse interns

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pictured, summer HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital nurse interns, front row, left to right: Macie Bennett, Hope Shumake and Hope Monnet. Second row, left to right: Samantha Miller, Beth Glanzer, Lara Bauer, Barbara Barquin, Madison Tilford, Chloe Funneman, Lori Mason, and McKinlee Carruthers. Back row, left to right: Brooke Jansen, Jenna Flood, Anni Borries, Nick Martelli, Shelbi Stone and Alexis Milner.

 Submitted photo

EFFINGHAM — HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently welcomed a class of 17 student nurse interns this summer to the hospital.

The summer nurse intern program is designed for nursing students with at least one clinical semester completed. This paid internship allows the student to get real-life experience as a nurse by shadowing nurses in all areas of the hospital to help give them a better idea where they want to work once they graduate.

For more information about a career at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, visit careers.hshs.org.

