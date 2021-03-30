IDNR Awards Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grants to schools

SPRINGFIELD — More than 2,000 students will visit Illinois state parks, natural areas, museums and other natural resources sites this year to learn about nature and conservation thanks to grant funding through the Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grant Program.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan announced the awarding of more than $34,000 in donated funds for 37 field trip grants. Winners represented 15 counties in the state.

Local Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip 2021 Grant Award recipients include:

Villa Grove Community Unit School District received $860 for those in grades 7 and 8 to go to Fox Ridge State Park in Charleston.

Sullivan Elementary School received $1,018.33 for first graders to go to Ballard Nature Center in Altamont.

“This program allows students to visit locations throughout the state to see first-hand what they’ve been learning about in the classroom,” Callahan said. “Our future conservation leaders need the opportunity to experience Illinois’ natural resources in person. We are pleased to be able to support learning outside the classroom with these grants.”