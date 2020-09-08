Illinois Community College Board subsidizes high school equivalency testing costs to help struggling Illinoisans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create professional hardships for thousands of Illinoisans, the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) is making it easier for state residents to earn their high school equivalency by announcing grant funding that will significantly reduce the cost of those exams.

The grant funding is being awarded to The Center: Resources for Teaching and Learning. The Center will work with Illinois’ two licensed high school equivalency vendors in Illinois – HiSET and GED – to provide the discount codes and administer the testing.

“Taking these tests can lead to better lives, and this grant funding may help minimize a small burden on the thousands of hard working residents who are being strained by the pandemic,” said ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham.

There are two ways to take the exams and access discount code information:

GED

Candidates can find important information to access the discount for the GED exam by logging on to their GED profile and scheduling a test at www.ged.com. First time users will need to create a new account before they can proceed with scheduling a test. Candidates will need to enter the code ILSAVE20 at check-out.