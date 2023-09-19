MATTOON — Illinois electric cooperatives will award 17 scholarships in 2024 to financially assist deserving students in the electric cooperative family.

The 17 scholarships, $2,000 each, will be awarded through the Thomas H. Moore Illinois Electric Cooperatives Memorial Scholarship Program.

Ten scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors whose parent(s) are an Illinois electric co-op member. An eleventh scholarship, the Earl W. Struck Memorial Scholarship, will be awarded to a student who is the child of an Illinois electric cooperative employee or director. Five additional scholarships are reserved for high school seniors enrolling full time at a two-year Illinois community college whose parent(s) are an Illinois electric cooperative member, employee or director.

The seventeenth scholarship, the LaVern and Nola McEntire Lineworker’s Scholarship, will help pay for costs to attend lineworker school conducted by the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives in conjunction with Lincoln Land Community College, Springfield. Children of co-op members, relatives of co-op employees or directors, and individuals who have served or are serving in the armed forces or National Guard are all eligible for this scholarship.

The deadline to apply for these scholarships is Dec. 31. The lineworker scholarship deadline is April 30. For more information call Carla Bradbury at 217-235-0341 or go to aiec.coop/iec-scholarship.

