 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois high school seniors can apply for 2021 Conservation Achievement Scholarships
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Illinois high school seniors can apply for 2021 Conservation Achievement Scholarships

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Applications are being accepted by the Illinois Conservation Foundation for the 2021 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program.

The ICF awards the annual Conservation Achievement Scholarships to encourage the next generation of leaders to preserve and enhance a sustainable outdoor environment.

Up to four, one-time scholarships of $2,000 are given to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who have demonstrated effective, voluntary and long-term dedication to the preservation, protection, enhancement and/or promotion of Illinois' natural resources.

Applicants must be Illinois residents and a senior in an Illinois high school during the year of the scholarship award. One of the scholarships is earmarked for a qualified applicant who is a dependent of a current employee of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The deadline to apply for the 2021 Conservation Achievement Scholarship is March 1.

Detailed instructions and the 2021 application form can be accessed through the ICF website at ilconservation.org/What-We-Do/Scholarships.

Contact the Illinois Conservation Foundation at 217-785-2003 or dnr.icf@illinois.gov for more information or to make a donation to support the Conservation Achievement Scholarship program.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News