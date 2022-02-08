Illinois Sheriffs' Association announces scholarships

CHARLESTON — The Illinois Sheriffs' Association announces that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2022-2023 academic year.

The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within Illinois. Full-time online learning is acceptable.

Coles County Sheriff James Rankin will be awarding one scholarship in the amount of $500.

There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin. The only limitations are as follows:

• Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents

• Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within the state of Illinois

• Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2022-2023 school year (excluding summer session)

Applications are now available at your local sheriff’s office or at www.ilsheriff.org/youth-2. Students must complete the application; answer the essay question and return all documentation to the sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence postmarked no later than March 15.

