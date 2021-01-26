Illinois Sheriffs' Association announces scholarships

DANVILLE — The Illinois Sheriffs' Association announces that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2021-2022 academic year.

The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within Illinois. Full-time online learning is acceptable.

Coles County Sheriff James Rankin will be awarding one scholarship in the amount of $500.

Scholarship recipients must be a permanent Illinois resident,

Applications are now available at your local sheriff’s office or at www.ilsheriff.org/youth-2. Students must complete the application; answer the essay question and return all documentation to the sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence postmarked no later than March 15.

For more information, please contact your local Sheriff’s office, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, high school advising center or college financial aid office.

