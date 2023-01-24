 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois Sheriffs' Association offering scholarships

CHARLESTON — Applications for Illinois Sheriffs Association scholarships are available at local sheriffs' offices and at ilsheriff.org.

The group awards $58,000 in scholarships statewide. Coles County Sheriff Kent Martin will award a $500 scholarship to a Coles County student. The criteria are that the student is a permanent Illinois resident; the scholarship must be used at an Illinois institution of higher learning; and the student must be enrolled full time for the 2023-2024 academic year, excluding summer session.

Scholarship funds must be applied only to tuition, fees and books. Applications must be postmarked no later than March 15.

