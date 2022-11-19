ILMEA Concert Fest brings student musicians together in Charleston

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University played host to band and choir students from all over Central Illinois Saturday afternoon at the Illinois Music Education Association District 5 Concert Festival.

Students, teachers and parents prepared throughout the day for a final concert at 6 p.m. that would showcase students from 19 counties.

Veteran ILMEA attendee and Charleston Middle School Band Director Michael Mellott said a lot has changed since his first ILMEA experience as a student in 1988, but “kids are kids.”

“They come in and make music every time and it just gets them excited about going back to their program and making more music,” Mellott said. “Directors come and go, people retire, new teachers come in, so you always have new and fresh faces, fresh ideas. It makes it a lot of fun.”

He said the festival is a great opportunity for the students who are able to attend.

“This is important because a lot of our school programs are small, so for kids, both instrumentally and vocally, this is the first chance they ever get to sing in a really big choir and get to make that big choir sound,” Mellott said, “and without ILMEA they may not ever have that chance again.”

Sicily Rawlings, an eighth grader from Nuttall Middle School in Robinson, was attending the festival for the first time Saturday. She was the only girl from her school’s choir to be selected to sing.

Rawlings said she recorded a video of herself singing and submitted it, then later found out she was selected for the festival. She said she was proud to be chosen, especially with how competitive the process can be for female students.

"It's fun," Rawlings said. "It's kind of weird because there was a lot of girls that tried out."

Sydney Zumbahlen, first year band teacher at Mattoon Middle School, said she enjoyed connecting with the student she brought to the festival.

"It's been really cool to just build relationships with the student that I brought and to see her like playing in a huge band. She's not used to that scene and going out of her comfort zone," Zumbahlen said. "She's learning difficult music and she's working on individual playing. Instead of like me teaching everything, she really prepared everything herself, so it's really cool to see her be able to do it with little help."

Mt. Zion High School junior Josiah Jarrett attended ILMEA for the second time Saturday after being selected for the festival last year. He said he felt like he learned from the experience.

"It allows you to play with a group of higher-level musicians and it's a humbling experience," Jarrett said. "The people around me, I absolutely respect the heck out of them because they're just at such a higher level than me."

He said the best part of the experience was meeting other euphonium players.

"It allows me to connect with other people that do my thing," Jarrett said.

Tyler Clark, band director for Macon's Meridian Middle School and Meridian High School, said it made him happy to see the student he brought succeed at the festival.

"Popping in to the rehearsal and listening to what is going on in there and seeing that my middle schooler, who is in her first year, is doing just fine on her parts that she practiced on," Clark said. "It makes me feel good."