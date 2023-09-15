CHARLESTON — Immanuel Lutheran Preschool has made plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary and invited the community to join in the festivities on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The celebration from 12:30-4 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church and Preschool campus, 902 Cleveland Ave., is set to include a magician, inflatables and interactive games, with free admission.

“The kids are really excited. There are going to be bouncy houses there, so that’s probably going to be there favorite thing,” said Preschool Director Cassie Brewer of their approximately 70 students. The event also will feature concessions from The Sizzlin’ Tizzler wood fired pizza and the Hawaiian Ice Truck.

Immanuel Lutheran Preschool has been located in the church building ever since opening in 1973. Brewer said many of their current students have parents who attended this school during their early childhood.

The church itself formed in 1925 at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library, met in a chapel at the northeast corner of Lincoln Avenue and Ninth Street from 1929-1961, and then constructed its current building in 1960-1961.

Brewer said the current location at Cleveland and Ninth has been advantageous over the years for the preschool hosting student teachers from Eastern Illinois University’s early childhood education program, which is located across the street in Buzzard Hall.

In addition, Brewer said the preschool has regularly enrolled children whose parents work at EIU. She said they also have taken their students on walking field trips to Booth Library’s summer story time and to the University Union’s bowling alley.

Enrollment, which is currently open via a wait list, is available for students from Immanuel Lutheran’s congregation and from throughout the Charleston area.

The preschool offers one class for toddlers, two each for ages 2 and 3, and one for age 4, plus an afterschool program for children up to age 10 and a summer day program for all its students. Brewer said they provide prayer time and Bible lessons, plus math, reading and writing lessons for kindergarten preparation.

Brewer, who has served two years as director and nine years before that as a teacher at the preschool, said she would like to eventually offer a second class for 4-year-olds. She said the church is beginning to look into the possibility of eventually opening an elementary school.

Brewer said the church has always been supportive of the preschool students. As examples, she said Rev. Ken Hoover holds a chapel service with the children every Tuesday and the church’s accredited comfort dog, Rachel, visits them on Mondays and Tuesdays.

“All the kids can pet Rachel as they go into their classrooms,” Brewer said, adding that the Golden Retriever’s presence is particularly comforting on Monday mornings back to school.

Close Mattoon’s Brie Armstrong crosses the finish line to place 14th in the Broadway Bolt invitational cross country meet in downtown Mattoon on Wednesday. Charleston’s Blake Homann nears the finish line to place third in the Broadway Bolt invitational cross country meet in downtown Mattoon on Wednesday. The Mattoon High School Pride of the Green Wave Marching Band marches down Broadway Avenue during the homecoming parade on Wednesday. The Mattoon High School FFA Chapter rides on their "Fishing in the Dark" float during the homecoming parade down Broadway Avenue on Wednesday. The Mattoon High School Class of 1973 rides on the float for their 50-year reunion during the homecoming parade down Broadway Avenue on Wednesday. Miss Bagelfest Queen Hadlee Barr throws out candy and waves during Mattoon High School's homecoming parade down Broadway Avenue on Wednesday. Fallyn Jones, 3, picks up candy during Mattoon High School's homecoming parade down Broadway Avenue on Wednesday. Photos: 2023 Mattoon homecoming parade, Broadway Bolt The 2023 Mattoon High School homecoming parade was held on Wednesday, Sept. 13 following the Broadway Bolt cross country race. Mattoon’s Brie Armstrong crosses the finish line to place 14th in the Broadway Bolt invitational cross country meet in downtown Mattoon on Wednesday. Charleston’s Blake Homann nears the finish line to place third in the Broadway Bolt invitational cross country meet in downtown Mattoon on Wednesday. The Mattoon High School Pride of the Green Wave Marching Band marches down Broadway Avenue during the homecoming parade on Wednesday. The Mattoon High School FFA Chapter rides on their "Fishing in the Dark" float during the homecoming parade down Broadway Avenue on Wednesday. The Mattoon High School Class of 1973 rides on the float for their 50-year reunion during the homecoming parade down Broadway Avenue on Wednesday. Miss Bagelfest Queen Hadlee Barr throws out candy and waves during Mattoon High School's homecoming parade down Broadway Avenue on Wednesday. Fallyn Jones, 3, picks up candy during Mattoon High School's homecoming parade down Broadway Avenue on Wednesday.