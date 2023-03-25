MATTOON — When the next Mattoon school board is seated in May, a long list of challenges and opportunities await.

They include preparing for the second year of classes at the Mattoon School District's LIFT regional high school vocational training center, improving post-COVID student achievement, and addressing maintenance and security needs at the district's school buildings.

Eight candidates are vying for four available four-year terms in the April 4 election. The incumbents are Gary Kepley, Ashli Overton, Dale Righter (appointed in mid-July) and Michelle Skinlo. Challengers Cheryl Armstrong, John Coin (a write-in candidate) and Brandon Stewart are running on the Save Mattoon Schools platform. Christina Krost is the other challenger.

Due to board residency requirements only one candidate can be elected from Lafayette Township 12N Range 8E, and only two can be elected from Mattoon Township 12N Range 7E.

Stewart and Overton reside in Lafayette Township 12N Range 8E. Skinlo, Righter, Krost and Coin live in Mattoon Township 12N Range 7E.

This restriction means it is possible that a candidate with more votes can't be seated on the board.

Those elected will serve on the board alongside incumbents John Hedges, Heidi Larson and Erika Weaver, who were elected in 2021.

The Journal Gazette & Times-Courier asked the candidates for their background information, reasons for running and priorities.

Candidate biographies

Cheryl Armstrong, 63: Retired school psychologist and contracting as school psychologist. Coordinator for area churches’ Weekend Backpack Food Program for Mattoon schools and coach for Christian Association of Youth Mentoring program.

John Coin, 46: Senior pastor at local church who participates in Fourth of July, Bagelfest, and other community events. Member of Mattoon Art Council.

Gary Kepley, 61. Retired Mattoon police officer and school resource officer. Member of Wabash Fire Protection District. Offers Kep's Cooking catering service for special events. Serves as school board vice president

Christina Krost, 42: Policy senior coordinator at Faith in Place. Ran an after-school program in Neoga, established five nature-based climate projects in Coles County houses of worship, recent board member at EIU Wesley Foundation in Charleston and Cunningham Children's Home in Urbana, part of Mattoon high marching band and middle school track cheering section.

Ashli Overton, 51: Physical therapist assistant. Has served on the Mattoon School Board for two terms. FFA Alumni member.

Dale Righer, 56: Attorney. Member of Mattoon YMCA Board of Directors, Mattoon Chamber of Commerce and Mattoon Rotary Club. Former volunteer assistant cross country and track coach for Mattoon High School.

Michelle Skinlo, 72: Retired teacher and current substitute teacher. Organized senior ball for JROTC, Relay for Life captain many years, tutor, organized Mattoon parades for 25 years-plus, guides people in need to help get beds for their children, secured donations for One Hope United at Christmastime.

Brandon Stewart, 42: Signal maintenance engineer. Served on the Mattoon Junior Baseball Board. Coached youth sports baseball, basketball and football.

Why did you decide to run and what qualities would you bring to the school board?

Armstrong: "I decided to run because I have been in education for 40 years and believe community involvement is important for local government bodies."

Coin: "I decided to run when I saw high school graduates taking remedial courses in college, and I saw my own children academically suffering in their classes. I put my kids in private school (where they are now excelling), and thought I might be able to help since I have a doctorate degree in education leadership and have been teaching for over 20 years."

Kepley: "I have years of school board experience, I have a passion for making the MCUSD#2 the best it can be for our students, staff, and community."

Krost: "My three children are thriving in Mattoon schools. This is a great community in which to live, work, and raise a family. As a former educator, I’ve been troubled by the attacks leveled at our teachers and administrators and wanted to be a presence on the school board that could listen with empathy and compassion and help find a way forward. I operate from a values-based framework and believe deeply that school policies should be just and effective for every student."

Overton: "I wanted to run because I still have a desire to see the LIFT program get off the ground and running like we envisioned it from the start. I am trustworthy, driven, and willing to give my all to help our students succeed."

Righter: "I was appointed to the board late last summer to fill out the remainder of an unexpired term. The work of setting policies for the Mattoon schools is important work, and I'm privileged to serve. I (previously) served as a member of the Illinois House of Representatives and Illinois Senate. One (lesson learned) is that addressing the challenges that exist in our schools, which are challenges that exist in Mattoon and elsewhere, cannot be solved by catchy political slogans or speeches. Rather, it's about asking the difficult questions and having the honest conversations that are necessary to determine what's really best for the kids. Having been the father of two school age children...gave me firsthand experience and knowledge that parental and family support, academically and emotionally, is most important in preparing a child for success."

Skinlo: "I wanted to be a voice for my community members. It was important for me to be able to listen to them and offer direction (chain of command). Many times I would be asked for confidentiality, and I did keep it. The following are some of the qualities I bring to the table. I have integrity, am a good listener, eager to continually learn, I’m a team player and I was involved in school activities for many years."

Stewart: "I chose to run for school board because I want to bring about positive change for our schools, our students, our families and our teachers."

What are your priorities for academic and related curriculum improvements?

Armstrong: "Working together as a community, families, teachers, administrators, school board, and students to do the best we can for education. I believe we should work on the best researched practices for teaching students as outlined in the Response to Intervention Model in schools."

Coin: "Better SAT scores, final exams for all students in their classes, and PSAT training."

Kepley: "I will continue to strive to do what is necessary to allow our staff continued training for them to have what they need to teach our students."

Krost: "COVID-19 contributed to learning impacts across the U.S., but Mattoon was recently recognized for their progress in student growth. There is work yet to do, but the work the teachers and administrators have done and continue to do should be commended. I hope to see more emphasis on social emotional learning and vocational training like the LIFT program, as these are skills in demand from area employers. There are real challenges in Mattoon, like poverty, family instability, and unequal access to resources. Banning books and curriculum does nothing to address these issues and is not a just path forward."

Overton: "I would like to meet with the teachers and administrators to ensure our curriculum and academics follows a conservative approach along the lines of our community. Having curriculum that engages students to think outside the box and use their critical thinking skills will follow them throughout their life."

Righter: "Our primary goal should be to prepare students to be successful in their post-graduation years. Doing so requires a school system to continually evolve so as to adapt to the economic and workforce world graduates will face. Mattoon's LIFT program and facility is a great example of that evolution, based upon what we know to be the burgeoning demand for the traditional vocational/trade workforce. That preparation also requires us to lean aggressively into the traditional core subjects, so as to prepare college bound students for academic success in the next stage of their education."

Skinlo: "I believe curriculum is an ongoing process. We need to continually work on it so our students can have the best education and be up to date on current trends. I want all our students to receive a quality education that is equal for all. I want this to be a top priority for our district."

Stewart: "Ensuring that our students are prepared for life after high school by paying attention to the full spectrum of knowledge and skills proven to be essential for success."

What are your priorities for school facilities and security improvements?

Armstrong: "I believe we should have our schools in good repair and I am open to looking at security methods that would make our students safe."

Coin: "Updating current facilities to enhance both safety and creating a more conducive learning environment."

Kepley: "Security in all our buildings is a constant topic that is discussed."

Krost: "I’ve become aware of some roofing issues at the high school that need to be addressed. Schools should be a place of safety and comfort, and I’m committed to doing what it takes to make sure they remain so for our kids."

Overton: "Safety is top priority for our students. I supported the hiring of additional resource officers so each building has one. I will continue to work with our facilities manager and make improvements in our buildings as needed with the 1% sales tax dollars."

Righter: "As a general and guiding principle, the priority must be to provide for a safe environment that is conducive for effective teaching and learning. Derived from that principle is a process that requires constant evaluation of the district's facilities. First priority should be to ensure current facilities are in good condition and secure, but long term planning for replacement or expansion of facilities, in accordance with the needs of the district, is a must."

Skinlo: "We have excellent school facilities, but we need to do improvements on some of them. I know we are waiting for a solution for the roof at the high school. Improvements to the parking lot at the high school are needed. I believe our security needs to be kept up to date so our students and staff feel safe when they walk in the doors."

Stewart: "Working within the budget to keep our building assets in good working order while providing a safe and secure learning environment for teachers and students."