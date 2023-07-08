CHARLESTON — Area Rotary clubs recently hosted four people from India as part of a Rotary Friendship Exchange.

The four from India — two couples from Indore, India — visited Charleston as part of a two-week stay in Illinois. While in Charleston the visitors toured Eastern Illinois University and met with international students, including a group from India.

They also saw some of the local Lincoln sites before heading to Champaign.

One of Rotary International’s goals is to increase international understanding and friendship, said Surinder Sethi of Normal and a past district governor for District 6490, which includes the Charleston-Mattoon area.

“There are 210 countries in the world,” Sethi told the Charleston Rotary Club. “Can you imagine how different we all are? We have different languages, customs, economies, foods and more. The more we know about each other the better our chances to achieve peace.”

All four visitors are members of Rotary clubs in India. The visitors included Narendra K. Jain, a business owner; Pratibha Jain, a homemaker; Sukhdev Ghumman; a computer engineer; and Kiran Ghumman, a teacher.

The two couples are from central India near Bhopal. India has approximately 1.4 billion people with 1,600 languages spoken across India’s 29 states, Kiran Ghumman said.

A Rotary team from this area visited India earlier this year. Local Rotarians also have teamed with Rotary in India on water, school and hospital projects in needy areas.

Charleston Rotary also sponsors youth exchange students, hosting high school students from other lands while helping local high school students spend a year in about 40 other countries. The Charleston club also has been active in school activities, sponsors the Fly the Flag project on several holidays, helps with local food programs and other projects.

Charleston Rotary meets at noon each Tuesday at the Charleston Public Library. For more information, go to charlestonrotary.org.

