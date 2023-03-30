CHARLESTON — The union representing faculty and academic support professionals at Eastern Illinois University held the first of two informational pickets Thursday morning to bring attention to their ongoing contract talks with the administration.

The picket at the gates in front of Old Main, where the administrative offices are located, comes after members of Eastern's chapter of University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100 delivered a 10-day intent to strike note to university President David Glassman on Monday. As a result, the union could go on strike as soon as April 6 depending on the outcome of a Monday negotiation session.

A second informational picket is set for 4:30 p.m. today.

Union members have been working without a contract since August.

The union is comprised of approximately 290 faculty members, academic advisers, recruiters, counselors and lab coordinators. The union has reported that 97% of participating members voted on March 8-9 to authorize a strike as a possibility.

Eastern's administration issued a statement on Monday acknowledging that it has received a ten-day notice of intent to strike from the union.

The last time Eastern's faculty academic support professionals union came this close to a strike was in 2003, but this possible action was averted then as the union and administration reached an agreement on a new contract that included a wage increase.

