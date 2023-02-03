CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University has announced that Jay Gatrell will serve as its 13th president.

Gatrell is currently the university's provost and vice president for academic affairs, a position he filled in 2017. In this position, he is the chief academic officer of the university.

Joyce Madigan, chair of the Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees, announced Gatrell's new role during an event Friday afternoon in the University Ballroom, which was filled with a large crowd of EIU employees, retirees, students and local officials.

"I am honored and truly privileged to have the opportunity to serve as Eastern Illinois University's next president," Gatrell said after the announcement. He added, "I look forward to working with east and every one of you for years to come.

As provost, Gatrell also serves as the "second-in-command" for the president, being the primary representative for the president in his absence.

While speaking to reporters after the announcement, Gatrell said his top priorities as EIU’s next president will include continuing to improve student retention and graduation rates. He said EIU is well placed to continue growing enrollment through its reputation for having good faculty-student ratios and good academic programs, including the new nursing program.

Gatrell said the transition to becoming president will be a learning experience for him, but he will be able to draw upon his knowledge of the university’s inner workings and the campus community.

“I know how hard the faculty work, I known how hard the staff work, and I know how proud they are of the students,” Gatrell said.

Madigan said Gatrell "truly understands and appreciates EIU," and he is a dedicated scholar with extensive leadership experience. Madigan said she has faith that Gatrell will lead the university into an even more impressive future.

The incoming 13th president holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Eastern Michigan University and graduate degrees in geography from the University of Toledo and West Virginia University.

Gatrell will follow David Glassman, who announced his intent to step down from the presidency in October 2021. Glassman has served as the university's president since 2015. Glassman will continue working at the university as a tenured professor after leaving the president's post in June.

Jennifer Stringfellow, who is president of the EIU chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois, said after the announcement that Gatrell has always been pleasant, polite and willing to speak to her in her role with the union, even if the union has not gotten everything it is seeking.

“We have been able to talk and have conversations, and I am hoping that continues,” Stringfellow said. As union president, Stringfellow said she wants to ensure that the work of instructors, academic advisers, and others in the bargaining unit is recognized and respected.

The EIU Board of Trustees selected Gatrell to be president from a field of candidates that also included David Brennen, former dean of the University of Kentucky's David Rosenberg College of Law; Diana Rogers-Adkinson, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania; and Michael Godard, provost at Southeast Missouri State University.

"We were incredibly impressed by the level of excellence every applicant demonstrated," Madigan said.

Corryn Brock contributed to this report.

