Jessie McClusky to lead Extension staff in East Central Illinois

MATTOON — The University of Illinois Extension welcomes new county extension director Jessie McClusky to Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie, and Shelby counties.

“Jessie brings with her tremendous experience in building networks and partnerships and utilizing those partnerships to fund programs,” said Illinois Extension interim regional director for southern Illinois, Doug Harlan, in a news release.

In her new role, McClusky will guide and work with a team of educators and program staff to bring research-based knowledge to extend university resources in communities across Central Illinois.

Illinois Extension educators and specialists connect every county in Illinois with university research through in-person and distance-learning programing and other educational outreach.

McClusky, who worked for 10 years at Parkland College in Champaign where she focused on career training and professional development courses, has served on several statewide boards including the Illinois Council for Continuing Education and Training and Leadership Illinois.

In 2019, she received the Forty Under 40 award from Central Illinois Business magazine, which is published by News-Gazette Media, for her achievement in leadership and community involvement.

“I look forward to helping individuals and local organizations see what could be possible and working through Extension to help them be successful,” McClusky said in the news release.

McClusky received a master’s degree in higher education administration from University of South Dakota and a bachelor’s degree in recreation and park administration from Illinois State University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0