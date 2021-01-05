Johnna Schultz, assistant director at Effingham Public Library, receives Illinois Library Association award

EFFINGHAM — Johnna Schultz, assistant director at Effingham Public Library, is the recipient of the 2020 Illinois Library Association Reference Services Award.

This award is given annually for excellence in providing assistance to library users as they seek and use information. The award is sponsored by Ancel Glink.

Schultz’s dedication to assisting users is displayed in her work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Within weeks of her library's closing, and community members no longer having access to its services, Schultz formed a partnership with an Effingham City Council member and FISH, a local non-profit, to support those in her community when they needed it most. The group she spearheaded was able to provide off-site access to computers, food vouchers, and applications for federal phones.

During a time of much uncertainty and unease, she has gone above and beyond her role as a librarian, as she sought out new ways to assist in her community.

In less than 48 hours, she helped set up an unemployment site to assist those individuals and families who needed access to unemployment and PUA platforms, but who did not have computers, printers, Wi-Fi, and/or fax machines. She did all this while also making sure the facility met the best practice health screening standards from the local health department.