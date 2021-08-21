Johnna Schultz selected as Rural Library Fellow

EFFINGHAM — Johnna Schultz, assistant director, Effingham Public Library, has been selected as one of 22 Rural Library Fellows by Partners for Education and Save the Children.

The Rural Library Fellowship is an initiative designed to improve third grade reading outcomes in rural communities. Research indicates that children who have not mastered the mechanics of reading by the end of third grade face significant barriers to higher education access and success. This includes being four times more likely to drop out of high school compared to peers who are reading proficiently when they finish third grade.

“The Rural Library Fellowship will provide an invaluable opportunity to cultivate librarians as changemakers and libraries as key partners in their communities, especially around third grade reading outcomes,” said Regina R. Washington, director of Rural Impact Networks at Partner for Education.

Through the fellowship, librarians will receive peer consultation, leadership development and coaching, and funding to implement the strategies they develop. The Fellows will engage an intensive community of practice with other librarians from rural regions in 19 states across the country. The learning community is designed to support the librarians in developing strategies and leading work in their community to improve the lives of children and families.

Fellows will receive a stipend to offset the costs of participation, including travel expenses, and an additional $5,000 award from Save the Children to implement a plan to increase third grade reading outcomes.

