CHARLESTON — Current Casey-Westfield School District Superintendent Jon Julius is set to become the next assistant regional superintendent for the Regional Office of Education in spring 2024.

Regional Superintendent Kyle Thompson, who is beginning his second term, reported in a press release that Julius will transition into this new role as current Assistant Regional Superintendent Zakry Standerfer prepares for retirement next spring.

“(Standerfer and Julius) will get to spend time together, making it a smooth transition without any hiccups in operations,” Thompson said.

Since 2020, Julius has worked as the superintendent for Casey-Westfield. Prior to his time there, he was a superintendent and principal of the Jasper school district in Fairfield.

“Jon is a well-respected leader who brings a vast array of professional experience to the position," Thompson said.

Julius has previously served as an administrator, athletic director, and teacher at several school districts throughout his career. He also has served in law enforcement, most recently as Neoga's police chief from 2013-2014. Early in their careers, Julius and Thompson worked together at Windsor Junior-Senior High School in 2007-2008.

As the new assistant regional superintendent, Julius will work with students, schools, and communities in a seven-county region that encompasses Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie, and Shelby counties. It is the largest regional office in the state in terms of total land area. This regional office is based in Charleston at 730 Seventh St.

“We are already sharing ideas, excited about leading the region forward,” Thompson said.

Julius is a graduate of Western Illinois University, Eastern Illinois University, and most recently completed his doctorate at Indiana State University in 2019. A native of Teutopolis, he resides in rural Cumberland County with his wife and three children.

